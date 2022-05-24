Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry and packs a rare PDA after he won a polo match

He’s a winner! After his team won a polo match, Prince Harry received a trophy and a big kiss on the lips from Meghan Markle.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex joined Los Padres, the Santa Barbara Polo and racquet club team, near his home in Montecito, California, earlier this year. He and his teammates Nacho Figueres, Keko Magrini and Juan Guerrero won their match on Sunday, May 22, with a score of 14: 10, taking home the Lyle Nixon Memorial Cup.

40-year-old Megan presented the men with her trophy. The author of Bench kissed each player on the cheek to congratulate them, but Harry received an even sweeter kiss from his sweetheart in the photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Megan had to wipe the red lipstick off her husband’s mouth.

Harry was wearing a polo uniform, white riding trousers, black boots and a dark green shirt. He certainly wore a black helmet when riding. The Suits graduates, with whom the prince has a son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months, were dressed in a black blouse with white polka dots, a white skirt and a black belt. She complemented the look with black sunglasses and a black hat with a wide brim.

Figueres, 45, said that the name of the Los Padres team was inspired by his and Harry’s role as fathers. The former professional polo player has four children with his wife Delphine Blakier.

“I am thrilled to have ridden with my friend Prince Harry and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub’s Harry East Memorial Tournament,” the Argentine athlete captioned a photo of the team on April 30 on Instagram. “We have skated together many times over the years, and now that we are both parents, the opportunity to spend this time together is something special. The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest, as well as our paternal connection.”

The native of England, who retired from his high royal duties in March 2020, has been prioritizing fatherhood since moving to the United States. Nevertheless, he makes sure that his children know everything about the history of his family. Harry told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show in an interview on April 20 that he tells Archie and Lily about his late mother, Princess Diana.

[We] really [talk about her],” the former military pilot said at the time. “I don’t tell him everything that happened, but I always say, “This is Grandma Diana.” We have photos in our house.”

Harry hopes they will have a relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place, and they think it would be wrong to deprive their children of the opportunity to meet their cousins,” the source explained at the time. “Obviously it’s difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry kindly arranged a special call to Zoom with Prince William so the cousins could see each other.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Meghan and Harry at the polo match:

The Prince is a professional

Harry has been playing polo since childhood.

Wonderful Megan

The Duchess wore a hat to her husband’s big game.

Sussex

Meghan and Harry left the kids at home for a polo match.

The beginning of the celebrations

The native of Great Britain was congratulated by many viewers.

Girlfriends

The “Anatomy of Passion” actress Abigail Spencer, Megan’s longtime friend, was also seen at the event.

Royal Champion

The founder of Invictus Games has demonstrated his athletic side.