Meghan Markle kept a secret behind the scenes!

And that’s not all ! Before even becoming a blogger, Meghan Markle ran another behind-the-scenes Hollywood blog!

And imagine that this digital logbook was mentioned in the biography Finding Freedom, published in August 2020.

Eh yes ! Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand did not fail to discuss this detail. They even studied Meghan Markle’s Hollywood debut

Her first blog was therefore called The Working Actress. So she held it for two years, between 2010 and 2012. Inside, she told “the traps and the triumphs of the struggle to succeed in Hollywood”.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HER PAST BEFORE BEING AN ACTRESS

The biography then goes on to state: “The blog captured the moments of genuine joy when she landed a contract and the desperation and rejection of actors whenever a role was lost, in an industry often driven by appearance rather than appearance. talent ”

“Although she never admitted to being the author of this popular blog, so it was one of the industry’s less well-kept secrets that she was the face of it, and she was quickly recognized. for his wise advice and honest anecdotes. ”

Before writing this secret blog, Meghan Markle was already an actress. She had therefore played in TV series like 90210, The Return of K 2000, FBI: Missing, CSI: Manhattan, Fringe…

And that’s not all ! She also appeared on the US version of Take It Or Leave It. And in the romantic comedy 7 Years of Seduction with Ashton Kutcher, in 2005.



