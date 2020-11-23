Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton did not want to meet him!

At the beginning of the love story between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton did not want to meet the ex-American actress!

It was never the true love between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton! In addition, Prince William’s wife was reportedly very reluctant to meet the ex-American actress early in her relationship with Prince Harry.

The tongues are loosening! Despite the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry continue to unleash passions!

Lately, fans of the Windsor Clan have learned a little more about the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton’s relationship!

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle doesn’t really carry her sister-in-law in her heart! And in recent months, the rift between the two women seems to have widened.

But according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the origin of their disagreement is very old! Indeed, Kate Middleton is said to have been very suspicious of Archie’s mother from the start of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Besides, she would never have made an effort to get to know the young woman better! Frigid behavior that would have hurt the ex-star of the Suits series!

Via their book “Finding Freedom”, the two authors have also affirmed the fact that Kate Middleton was in no rush to meet Prince Harry’s companion.

KATE MIDDLETON WOULD HAVE SNOBED MEGHAN MARKLE SEVERAL TIMES!

In November 2016, Prince Harry would have orchestrated a first meeting between Meghan Markle and the Cambridge couple so that they could get to know each other better.

While Prince William was looking forward to this face to face meeting, Kate Middleton was not really motivated by the idea. “Kate showed little interest,” reads “Finding Freedom”.

But that’s not all ! The cause would also be linked to the introverted personality of the Duchess of Cambridge. “The Duchess is just a very reserved person,” said Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobbie.

Since her marriage to Prince William, she has reportedly only had a very “small” circle of friends. And she would be very demanding of people who wanted to be around her.

According to some tabloids, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle would never have gotten along. “For Kate, they didn’t have much in common other than the fact that they lived in Kensington Palace.” Atmosphere!



