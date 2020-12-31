Meghan Markle is trying to make a deal with the Queen!

Meghan Markle may have left England, she has not finished the negotiations. She and her husband would try to negotiate with the queen!

Oh dear ! The thugs of royalty are therefore not finished negotiating. As the couple lives their new life across the Atlantic, they would like a delay on the Megxit. Meghan Markle would therefore negotiate with the queen.

Meghan Markle and Harry are now the outcasts of the royal family. Eh yes ! By leaving England, they didn’t just make friends.

Yet, they still seem to cling to royalty as best they can. If they say they can be independent, they would like to negotiate some agreements of their departure with the Queen.

However, this “Megxit” was due to start last March. With of course a little adjustment period of a year, just like our British friends and their Brexit.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be reversing this decision. According to the Daily Mail, both would like to plead an extension.

Meghan Markle’s husband would like the Queen to give her a one-year delay. And for that, the couple are ready to return to the UK for a one-on-one with her.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THEY WANT A ONE YEAR DELAY ON THEIR MEGXIT!

Also, the Sussexes want to keep their titles and some of their prerogatives. Things they had to give up after their announcement in January.

From The Sun tabloid, it’s obvious Meghan Markle and Harry don’t want a hard Megxit. Thus, they would like to review the details of this divorce.

It will of course be necessary to convince Elizabeth II, who should be able to decide on their future in the royal family. This despite the tensions that had arisen.

Notably with Kate Middleton and William, who is often pitted against Harry and Meghan Markle. Will relations between the two clans finally take a whole new turn?



