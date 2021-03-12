Meghan Markle is sparing hours for her daughter!

Meghan Markle already knows what gift she will give her little girl later. It will be a magnificent luxury watch!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become parents for the second time. They then imagine things in a big way.

On February 14, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced to the world that they were expecting their second child. On social networks, the couple had opted for a black and white shot.

“We confirm that Archie will soon be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child. », Was it written in caption.

But that’s not all ! During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple also clarified the gender of their baby. And it will be a girl!

“Having a child in itself is already amazing, but a boy and a girl… What more could one ask for. The future dad said cheerfully.

Now, and as for every member of the royal family, the fashion is to guess the future name of their child.

Many are hoping that the couple will opt for Diana, in tribute to the mother of Prince Harry. Indeed, the latter died in August 1997.

However, it seems unlikely. According to the New York Post, Meghan Markle and her companion are afraid that this name will make their daughter a “target” for the tabloids. Then let’s not forget that Diana is Princess Charlotte’s middle name …

And you, do you have an idea?

Pregnant Meghan Markle is already reserving a luxury watch for her daughter!

MEGHAN MARKLE ALREADY HAS A GIFT FOR HER LITTLE GIRL!

This pregnancy seems desired, especially by Meghan Markle. Indeed, the latter already knows the gift she is going to give to her little girl.

This is a luxury watch, Cartier Tank Française, priced at 5600 euros. The ex-actress treated herself to this gem while starring in the Suits series.

In 2015, Meghan Markle declared: “I have always coveted the Tank Française de Cartier watch. When I heard that Suits was going to have a third season, which at the time seemed incredible to me, I fell in love with it and bought the two-tone version. ”

But that’s not all ! Indeed, Meghan Markle did not stop there and decided to have the luxury watch engraved on the back.

“I had it engraved on the back, For MM on behalf of MM’ and I intend to give it to my daughter one day. This is what makes the pieces unique, the bond you have with them, “she said. This is likely to make fans of the couple speculate even more!

Either way, this little girl who should be born this summer will be spoiled. And this from day one. So we just have to wish them all the best in the world!