Meghan Markle is on TV after the news of her miscarriage!

After discussing the drama of her miscarriage, Meghan Markle returns to American television. This, for a cause that she considers laudable.

Meghan Markle has therefore returned to television. Although it is not an easy task in short. Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex recently had to lift the veil on something terrible: her miscarriage. Despite this, she finds the strength to honor his presence.

She could simply have refused or canceled her coming, and wearing… Meghan Markle was present this Sunday, December 13 on the screens of American TVs.

Thus, Prince Harry’s wife was able to present herself on the “CNN Heroes” program. In it, the young woman pays tribute to everyday heroes.

Add to that, this is her first public appearance since speaking about her miscarriage. A tragedy that she experienced this summer in silence alongside her husband.

It would therefore have been understood that the Duchess no longer wishes to speak on the show. It must be said that such an event is never easy to experience …

Yet Meghan Markle was indeed on CNN to honor the shadow heroes of the pandemic. “In a year that has been difficult for everyone, I have drawn inspiration from the stories of our communities,” she says.

MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS HIS RETURN TO TV ON CNN

This is how the Duchess of Sussex begins her story on the show. “Across the country, people have put aside their own needs in order to come together and look after the good of others.”

“Tonight, we celebrate these silent heroes,” continues Meghan Markle during her presentation. “These individuals have mobilized to meet vital needs”.

On the Web, fans of the former actress have not failed to congratulate her on this comeback. While giving power to Meghan Markle to go through all these very difficult trials.



