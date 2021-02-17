Meghan Markle is nervous she announces her pregnancy

She succeeded ! Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child. But the young woman was very nervous at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Meghan Markle just announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day. After a not necessarily easy time, the couple are happy to announce that little Archie will soon be a big brother. But the Duchess was rather nervous before this statement.

In July, we learned that the young mother had just had a miscarriage. A terrible trauma. But the couple didn’t want to give up. They wanted a second child. And quite quickly, the Duchess manages to get pregnant! A blessing.

“They were filled with joy that it was going so quickly,” a source told Elle. But obviously, given the past experience, both were quite anxious at the start of her pregnancy. “They were both nervous. It took a while before they could relax and truly experience the pregnancy to the fullest. ”

It is for this reason that Meghan Markle did not wish to announce her pregnancy immediately. The young woman was too afraid of yet another complication. Especially since the couple always wanted to have a second child. Archie, now a year and a half old, they felt ready.

Meghan Markle and Harry love their role as parents. A source close to the royal family confided: “They can’t wait to share all these moments with a second child. They are so happy to have their little family around them. ” The couple is therefore on a cloud.

A beautiful photo was released on social networks. We saw the couple in a moment of complicity. Meghan Markle is lying on the floor and Harry looks at her with very tender eyes. The belly of the young woman is already well bounced!

But the Duchess was very afraid of losing the child again. So, she was waiting for doctors’ confirmation and her second trimester to highlight the fact that she is pregnant for the second time. And it is her husband Harry who is happy.

The Prince had always wanted two children. He had confided this in an interview. “Two maximum! He answered the journalist’s question. A wish which will therefore quickly become a reality. For the moment, we do not know if this baby will be a girl or a boy!

Especially since in the family, there are often more boys than girls! Anyway, Meghan Markle seems to be doing well. We imagine that the Duchess is very careful just in case. Experiencing a miscarriage is a very complicated ordeal for every woman.

We therefore hope that all will go well for her in the coming months. The small family will therefore soon grow to have 4 members. For the moment, the royal family says it is “delighted with the news”.