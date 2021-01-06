Meghan Markle is even more complicit for 2021!

Meghan Markle and Harry seem happier than ever! The couple have decided to start 2021 hand in hand and to be inseparable!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a wonderful love story for several years now. And it seems that the two lovers are inseparable!

At first, few people believed in the couple Meghan Markle and Harry. And for good reason, he was a prince, she, an actress in the Suits series. But that’s not all. The young woman was of American origin. Which obviously could have been complicated for the royal family.

But it seems Harry’s love got the better of everything. The young woman was perfectly accepted. And the least we can say is that they changed everything.

They have just experienced a very complicated 2020. Indeed, almost a year ago to the day, Meghan Markle and Harry announced great news. The couple have decided to step down from their royal duties. A decision that united them more than ever. And for good reason, they had to face criticism. But that’s not all. They have also undergone many moves.

MEGHAN MARKLE MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER

Some believed then that the couple Meghan Markle and Harry were not going to last after this crisis. But it is far from being the case. The two lovers seem happier than ever. With Archie, they are now a united family that nothing can separate.

A source close to the couple gave some confidences about their state of mind for the year 2021. “They managed the stress of announcing their departure from the royal family, moving three times, the pandemic, important professional decisions, set up their Archewell charity as well as Meghan Markle’s miscarriage ”.

The couple’s friend then says of Meghan Markle and Harry that all these trials have only made their love stronger and are now ready to face the year 2021 hand in hand!