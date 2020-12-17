Meghan Markle is copying Elizabeth II’s style for her project

For her new project with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has decided to be inspired by the language of Elizabeth II. She surprised more than one!

Meghan Markle has decided to embark on a whole new project. And to inspire her, she decided to copy the style of Elizabeth II. The young woman and Prince Harry have also decided to host their own podcasts on Spotify.

Meghan Markle said in the tape, “my husband and I”. And according to a behavioral expert, she decided to take inspiration from Elizabeth II. The latter would use the same sentence.

Expert Judi also revealed of Meghan Markle: “Despite ‘just Harry’ showing up already, Meghan is shifting to a royal-sounding formality. When she then refers to “My husband and I…” ”.

He also added, “As if Harry wasn’t actually present with her. This is a famous phrase used by the Queen. And that adds a royal air to their trailer. “.

MEGHAN MARKLE VERY COMFORTABLE WITH HIS BRAND NEW PROJECT

While analyzing, the expert also confided that Prince Harry looked “not very confident”. For her part, Meghan Markle used “persuasive” sentences. And use a “more professional tone”.

Judi also said: “Meghan Markle’s response to Prince Harry’s attempt at old-fashioned charm (when he says ‘Ladies first’) is to show what could be a clue to some of her persuasion techniques. And motivation with her husband “.

He also explained: “To put it first, the young woman uses flattery. Rather than active assertiveness. Telling her ‘that sounds great in your accent’. This is a passive “nudge” technique.

Judi continued, “This technique can often prove to be successful in a relationship. (…) Harry seems a lot less confident than Meghan here. He wants (…) to avoid being criticized or judged “.

One thing is certain, the Duchess seems more at ease than her husband!



