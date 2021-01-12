Meghan Markle is back in England!

According to “The Times”, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should indeed make their comeback in England next June!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans will have a smile. The Sussexes should therefore sign their comeback to the United Kingdom next June.

Since joining the Firm, Meghan Markle has often hit the headlines! To believe some English tabloids, the Duchess would be “undrinkable” in private.

To make matters worse, his family has often made the headlines of the tabloid press. For example, her half-sister Samantha Markle accuses her of being “pushy” and “manipulative”. The height!

Determined to deliver her truth, the latter should also publish on January 17 a book focusing on the life of Meghan Markle entitled: “The diary of the sister of the arrogant princess”.

At the same time, public opinion cannot forgive the Sussexes for provoking the Megxit over the past year. Exiles in the United States, Archie’s parents have nevertheless increased their plans to improve their image.

A discreet time, they – subsequently – signed a golden contract with Netflix. For several million dollars, Meghan Markle and Harry should therefore produce a series of documentaries for the famous group.

But that’s not all. The couple also entered into a partnership with Spotify.

On December 29, 2019, the Sussexes even unveiled their very first podcast in which their little Archie slipped a few words during the recording.

A time decried within the Windsor, Meghan Markle and Harry would do their best to ease tensions. Especially with the Cambridge.

RELATIONSHIPS AFFECTED BY MEGXIT!

It is no secret that Princes Harry and William seem to have drifted apart over time. The cause ? Prince George’s father is said to have always had prejudices about Meghan Markle.

Unsurprisingly, his reserve would have damaged his relationship with his younger brother. Kate Middleton would never get along well with her sister-in-law, according to the “Daily Mail”. Like her husband, she would still have the Megxit across her throat.

For his part, the former star of the series “Suits” has reportedly criticized her several times for having “snubbed” her. Attacked from all sides in the media, Archie’s mom would never forgive her for ignoring her unease. Just like her husband.

However at Christmas, the Sussexes would have surprised the Cambridge by offering them multiple gifts for their 3 children. A first step for reconciliation ?!

It’s very likely. And it’s not worse. According to “The Times”, Meghan Markle and Harry should indeed come back to England for a very special occasion.

Indeed, the traditional “Trooping The Color” parade is – for the moment – maintained for June 12th. As a reminder, this event celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday every year. And he is eagerly awaited by all the English!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THEIR RETURN INTRIGUE!

But that’s not all ! On July 1, 2021, the inauguration of the status of Princess Diana will take place in Kensington Gardens.

Commanded by Princes Harry and William, they should certainly both be present. It’s a safe bet that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will also be by their side.

On the Web, Internet users are obviously eager to find the “Fab Four”. And U.S. too ! So, business to follow.