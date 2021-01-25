Meghan Markle inspired Jill Biden for her first day!

Jill Biden was inspired by Meghan Markle for her first day in the White House! We give you more details. Jill Biden took inspiration from Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her first day in the White House!

Joe Biden has officially started his duties as the 46th President of the United States. Thus, Jill Biden becomes the first American lady.

In fact, the presidential couple have joined the White House. On her first day, Jill Biden appeared in a white dress.

Moreover, it seems that the first lady was inspired by Meghan Markle! Thus, Jill Biden wore a white dress with transparent veil sleeves.

Her dress also seemed to be decorated with roses on the arms. So, it’s this veil that reminds us of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress!

Indeed, the latter would have even taken the opportunity to send a message of peace and unity. So we think that’s what inspired the first lady.

MEGHAN MARKLE INSPIRE JILL BIDEN

It is therefore possible that Jill Biden was inspired by Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. The Duchess of Sussex wore a long veil at the time to send a specific message.

Her veil was indeed decorated with 53 flowers. Each represented the countries of the British Empire. So her veil was symbolic.

By marrying Prince Harry, Archie’s young mother then became a representative of the Queen. However, she will leave the royal family in 2020.

Thus, Jill Biden would perhaps have been inspired by the look of Meghan Markle for her first day in the White House. You should know that Jill Biden has a very good relationship with Prince Harry.

In 2012, she was with him at a rally at the British Embassy. We then discover them all smiles in the photos of paparazzi.

Since then, they have also made a few appearances. You should know that Joe and Jill Biden support Prince Harry’s sports tournament.