Meghan Markle: How did she manage hide her pregnancy?

Meghan Markle did not want to tell the world about her pregnancy until she made sure her baby was healthy. Indeed, Prince Harry’s wife preferred to keep it a secret.

So how did she manage to hide it from the paparazzi? So, a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life how she did it.

“She has been spending most of her time at home in recent months not only because of the pandemic, but also to prevent news of her pregnancy from breaking out,” he explained.

Before adding, “And when she went out she always wore coats to hide her bump. It seems that the Duchess of Sussex could only be happy to get pregnant in the dead of winter.

In fact, this person added, “She has a very small circle of friends and people who trust her team, but apart from a few of them no one knew. ”

That’s not all ! Living in Los Angeles has also helped Meghan Markle cover up her baby bump. “With such a huge property and the magic of video conferencing, she hardly saw anyone, so it was easy to hide her second pregnancy. ”

MEGHAN MARKLE MADE A FALSE DIAPER

In any case, Meghan Markle did not want to disclose her pregnancy too early for safety at all. It must be said that the former actress of the Suits series was afraid after her miscarriage.

Indeed, it was in the New York Times last November that Harry’s wife shared his painful ordeal. “After changing Archie’s diaper, I was in terrible pain,” she said.

Then she added: “I sat on the floor… With my son in my arms. By humming a lullaby to calm us both (…). I knew, as I hugged my first child, that I was losing the second. ”

“A few hours later, I was in a hospital bed, and my husband was holding my hand. Her was moist, I placed little kisses on her fingers, soaked in our tears both. ”

“In the cold whiteness of the room, my gaze was lost. How were we going to get over it? ”These were her poignant words, which upset millions of people.

So, we must believe that Meghan Markle has finally found the answer to her question. Her new baby may well ease the pain of this sad ordeal.

However, it will take patience before you get to know him. He still has a few months to go before he can tip her nose.