Meghan Markle: her podcasts are a real flop on Spotify!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast on Spotify has not been very successful! We give you more details.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast was not exactly a success!

The project was nevertheless promising. But the numbers have spoken! And Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast doesn’t seem to have appealed to many.

On December 29, Spotify users had the opportunity to experience the princely couple’s first podcast. The two spouses have in fact signed a contract estimated at 30 million pounds sterling, around 33 million euros.

The first episode of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a lot of noise. In particular thanks to the participation of their son. Indeed, the latter made a brief intervention to wish listeners a Happy New Year. Despite this, the podcast did not have the expected success!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: A LITTLE FLOP FOR THEIR PODCAST

The Mail Online reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast has started at No. 17 on the Spotify UK charts. He then found himself under a podcast called Deep Sleep Sounds.

It plays the sounds of whales to help those who have trouble falling asleep. But the podcast of the couple who left the royal family ended up climbing the rankings.

Once again, it was the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who drew the most curious. Indeed, some said he had an American accent. So they wanted to check it out for themselves.

The same media therefore reports that the podcast of the former Duke and Duchess ended up going up to 7th place. But in the United States it didn’t attract many listeners.

Indeed, it will remain at the 26th position of the Spotify US ranking. The couple who have decided to break away from the royal family are struggling to find success.



