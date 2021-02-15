Meghan Markle has sad point in common with Prince Philip

Meghan Markle and Prince Philip have one thing in common. All 2 aroused a lot of apprehension from the royal family!

Who would have believed … Prince Philip and his little daughter by marriage, Meghan Markle have one thing in common!

According to British author Ian Lloyd, Prince Philip “could have helped and advised ‘Meghan Markle! Indeed, this is what the royal family specialist explained in his book The Duke: 100 chapters in the life of Prince Philip.

The reason ? They both had problems integrating into the royal family! Indeed, Prince Philip of England, at the start of his relationship with the future Queen, experienced difficulties similar to those of Meghan when the latter married Prince Harry in 2018.

“Much poorer” than the members of the crown, author Ian Lloyd says the latter was the target of mockery and negative remarks upon his arrival. Members of the royal family “really hated” him and approached him with “a lot of suspicion.”

A difficult start that is reminiscent of the arrival of Meghan Markle to the Royal family. “I think he found it hard, but he tried to adjust. »Ian Lloyd tells about Prince Philip!

A complicated approach that the Duchess of Sussex also faced before breaking free from the crown and moving to America with her little family.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: VERY CLOSE TO JOE AND JILL BIDEN

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in Los Angeles, USA! A country where the couple has already made many famous friends!

Indeed, the Sussexes are close to the new American president, Joe Biden, but also to his vice-president Kamala Harris. So, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, during Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, the couple were obviously present!

A friendship that does not date from yesterday! Indeed, when the First Lady, Jill Biden went to the Invictus Games in 2014. Joe Biden joked: “Jill went to London for the Games. She is really spending too much time with Prince Harry. It’s almost suspect! ”

4 years later, during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Joe Biden had made the same kind of statement about Jill and Meghan Markle’s darling! Indeed, the latter had told The Guardian: “They spend too much time together. “A sentence obviously pronounced, once again, in the tone of humor!

A friendship that seems very solid … Besides, it is rumored that Meghan and Harry regularly visit Washington! Trips in order to meet Joe and Jill Biden… A real friendship between 2 powerfull couples.