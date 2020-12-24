Meghan Markle has revealed her Christmas card!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for Christmas. This year, they will be in a small group at their property in Los Angeles!

Meghan Markle is preparing to prepare for Christmas Eve. The young woman seems in any case to have a good time during her preparations. She reveals a card of herself next to her son, Archie, and her husband, Harry.

All in all, 2020 ends on a note of hope. As evidenced by this Christmas greeting card that Meghan Markle has just unveiled.

Indeed, it has not been a very good year for anyone. Between the Covid-19, the Megxit which the royal family did not like and of course the mourning she has to live, the Duchess needs these parties.

Fortunately, she can count on her family, which she trains with Harry, Archie and her mother Doria. So this is how they will spend the Christmas holidays.

Finally, it’s very likely that Meghan Markle and Harry will make a quick phone call across the Atlantic. We know that Prince Charles was very careful with the couple.

The same cannot be said of Kate Middleton and William. Even if the Sussexes sent them little words to calm the situation.

MEGHAN MARKLE, HAPPY TO SPEND THE HOLIDAYS WITH HER TRIBE

For her part, Meghan Markle is preparing her New Year’s Eve and is already sending her greeting cards. For example, the Mayhew charity received one of these wonderful cards.

“We are happy to receive a wonderful Christmas greeting cards from our godmother, the Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping the dogs and cats in our community.”

We see Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie spending time in the garden of their home in Los Angeles. Doria, Archie’s grandmother seems to have taken this cute picture!



