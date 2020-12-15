Meghan Markle has proven to be more popular!

Who of Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle is the most popular in the media and on the Web? Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are members of the Windsor clan who often make the front pages of the tabloids. Internet users also like to “google” them on the Web. And Archie’s mom blows up all the scores.

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a true icon in the fashion business. Just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

When they wear a designer piece, it’s also a guaranteed sold-out for the brand the Duchesses wear! For all her appearances, Prince Harry’s wife has always relied on bold and trendy looks.

For her part, Prince George’s mother prefers to opt for much more classic sets. To date, their fashion favorites inspire thousands of people around the world.

Last October, the group “Fulton Umbrellas” unveiled Google searches focused on the clothing choices of members of the Firm.

Unsurprisingly, Meghan Marlkle took 1st place! Kate Middleton comes only in 2nd place. A new study has just confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is ultra popular on the Web!

MEGHAN MARKLE AVOIDS KATE MIDDLETON ON TWITTER!

According to a survey launched by the “Harper’s Bazaar”, Meghan Markle is the member of the Firm that has generated the most tweets this year. Prince Harry comes only in 2nd position.

Queen Elizabeth II – meanwhile – won only 3rd place. In all, there are said to have been over 20 million tweets focused on the news of the Royal Family in 2020.

An increase of 30% if we compare these figures to those of the past year. It must be said that in recent months, Meghan Markle and Harry have also caused quite a stir within the Windsor clan.

Especially with the Megxit. And their speeches often make the headlines of the media. In addition, the 4th season of the series “The Crown” seems to have fascinated the Twittos to the point of arousing strong reactions about the Windsors.



