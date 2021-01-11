Meghan Markle has been criticized after her disappearance

A time criticized from all sides after the Megxit, Meghan Markle no longer wishes to use social networks to protect herself!

Since joining the Windsors, Meghan Markle has often been criticized by public opinion. Injured, she would no longer wish to use her social networks even to promote her future projects.

In the past, Meghan Markle was very active on the Web. Before marrying Prince Harry, she also ran her famous blog, “The Tig”.

After its removal, the Duchess and her husband – subsequently – created their own social networks. For example, their “Sussex Royal” Instagram account has garnered more than 10 million followers in just a few days.

Unfortunately for them, Meghan Markle and Harry quickly became disillusioned! Attacked from all sides, the couple then decided to be more discreet on the Web.

To date, they seem to have completely abandoned their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The Sussexes may suppress them in the future, according to “The Times”. To the chagrin of their subscribers!

MEGHAN MARKLE: CRITICIZED, SHE BOUTS THE CANVAS!

According to a source close to Meghan Markle and Harry, they “have no intention” of using their social media to launch the projects of their “Archewell” foundation.

It would be “very unlikely” that they would reuse them in the future. Archie’s parents would – in the past – have been shocked by the virulent hatred of their haters.

But this choice could also cost them dearly! Indeed, some fans of Meghan Markle and Harry would be very “disappointed” that they are no longer so active on the web.

Others might just … Boycott them! For Judi James, the Sussexes would have “self-exiled” to protect themselves from others.

“Harry and Meghan have cut this very direct link with the outside world,” she told “Express.co.uk”, regretting that this choice could be an act of “final” withdrawal.

For now, Archie’s parents are content to keep a low profile. So business to follow!