Meghan Markle has been accused taking royal advantage

Meghan Markle and Harry have turned their backs on the royal family. Yet some believe they are using their titles for publicity stunts.

Meghan Markle and Harry have been in the United States for several months. According to Internet users, they would use too much their royal titles and would try to make big publicity stunts.

Over a year ago, Meghan Markle and Harry chose to turn their backs on the royal family. Thus, the latter terminated their functions and demanded their financial independence. Subsequently, they moved to Canada to end up settling their bags in California.

The Megxit was not well received and many English people did not like Harry’s attitude. For her part, Queen Elizabeth II was very sad about their decision, but had chosen to give them their titles.

However, Meghan Markle was not to be called “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”, had entrusted People. Something she applied well even though she keeps her title of Duchess. In fact, she still represents the royal family and must not put forward her political views.

The former Suits actress often breaks the rules of the Crown. This annoys Elizabeth II somewhat, but also Internet users.

MEGHAN MARKLE: ANGRY INTERNET USERS!

Meghan Markle and Harry do not want to return to England and are gradually cutting ties with the royal family. However, a few days ago, they went to Los Angeles National Cemetery for Remembrance Day.

Archie’s parents placed flowers on the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers. They wanted to pay tribute to them, but this was not unanimous. For many Internet users, the two stars would have liked to make a big publicity stunt.

So on Twitter, people are angry with Meghan Markle and Harry. For them, it is clear that Queen Elizabeth II should take away all their titles. “Meghan and Harry should have given up their titles the moment they started to complain about the royal family,” wrote one netizen.

“They use headlines to gain followers and fame,” another Twitter user commented. Nevertheless, Meghan and Harry are not about to lose their titles if biographer Sean Smith is to be believed.

As he told The Express, the two stars have had titles for life. Finally, Sean Smith finds it hard to believe that Archie’s parents went to the cemetery to get noticed. “I don’t think it’s people doing something like Remembrance Sunday as a publicity stunt,” he told the media.



