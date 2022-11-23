“Meghan Markle Has a Special Talent For Producing Artificial Tears,” a Royal Biographer Criticizes The Duchess For Crying Heavily at The Funeral of The Late Queen.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, rumors about Meghan Markle made the most noise, in addition to the life story of the late monarch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex separated from the royal family and were living in California at the time of her demise. However, both of them performed their duties not as members of the royal family, but as grandchildren of the late monarch.

The nationwide tragedy has hit all of them too hard. Emotions, especially among people who lived with the queen, were at an all-time high level. The funeral caused the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries to mourn. Similarly, Meghan Markle mourned the loss of the imperial family and shed tears at the ceremony. However, it seems that royal expert Angel Levin doesn’t think the Duchess was sincere.

Angela Levin accused Meghan Markle of fake tears

Angela Lwein, who always has one or two problems with the Duchess, launched a terrible attack on her. “Meghan Markle has a special talent for producing fake tears,” Levin said. When the world witnessed the Duchess wiping tears from her face in a bad mood, the royal biographer criticized Markle’s gestures. In an interview with Talk TV, Levin mentioned a former incident at Soho House and remarked, “She’s so good at pretending to cry.”

Continuing the verbal attacks, she added that the only thing Markle has learned perfectly in her life is how to cry with her left eye. “Count to four,” she (Meghan Markle) told the man, and look at me, and a tear rolled,” Levin said on public news. Then the biographer sarcastically remarked on the Duchess’s former profession in Hollywood that not all actresses know how to “bring to tears.”

It should also be noted that back in 2014 she worked as an American actress. Then some interviewers asked Meghan Markle a question that we still can’t get rid of. They asked her if she could make herself cry. Markle replied: “Oh yeah, I’m so good at it.” This is exactly the interview Angela Levin had in mind.

Recently, the author made fun of the Duchess again, commenting on the royal couple’s demands for titles. This happened after news reports surfaced that the Sussex did not want to give up their remaining titles. Meanwhile, it appears that King Charles III is considering stripping the couple and their children of their titles due to Prince Harry’s upcoming memoirs, but time will tell if the monarch can and will do the same.

