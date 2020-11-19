Meghan Markle: Harry was impersonated by Brad Pitt!

This good deed by actor Brad Pitt strangely reminds us of that of Meghan Markle’s darling. We tell you more.

Brad Pitt follows the lead of Meghan Markle’s sweetheart!

The 56-year-old actor wanted to help families in need. Something that Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry often does.

So, Brad Pitt wanted to do a good deed. It was in casual attire that the actor came to the aid of families in need.

Such a famous volunteer could not go unnoticed. And yet, Brad Pitt did everything for it.

In an interview with ETOnline, it was he himself who revealed this information. He explains that paparazzi were present and took some pictures.

But he didn’t mention action on social media for example. History of remaining discreet.

The actor wanted to help people in need. Especially in these times of health crisis. A man with a big heart, who reminds us a lot of Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HUSBAND HAND OVER HEART

When we think of celebrities who use their notoriety to help others, we inevitably think of Prince Harry. Indeed, the darling of Meghan Markle also gave a helping hand on November 13.

The Prince was indeed in Los Angeles to help a local veterans association. A voluntary action that the darling of Meghan Markle did not wish to publicize.

The Duke of Sussex therefore helped pack and distribute food parcels. And this in all discretion.

Just like Brad Pitt, the young dad wore simple jeans and sneakers. He obviously did not forget to wear a protective mask.

Meghan Markle was not present that day. But she was by his side last April. Indeed the couple had participated in the distribution of food for the sick.



