Meghan Markle: Harry wants to get closer to William

Good news for the British monarchy … Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, is once again close to his brother William!

Cold since the famous Megxit, Prince William and Harry seem close again! Good news for Meghan Markle’s husband!

By wishing to renounce the monarchy, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have necessarily moved away from the members of the royal family… Started with Prince William!

Indeed, since the start of Megxit, the rumor of a tension between the Sussexes and the Cambridges is growing … Only here, the two brothers finally seem to have fixed themselves!

A new agreement due in particular to the current context! Indeed, with the pandemic, the husband of Meghan Markle and Prince William have surely revised their sense of priorities!

MEGHAN MARKLE: PRINCE HARRY AND WILLIAM AGAIN IN GOOD TERM

If they can’t see each other that often from the Megxit … Prince Harry and William have found ways to contact each other lately! Indeed, the husband of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are giving each other more and more news!

Indeed, according to our colleagues at Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry and his big brother are getting closer and closer! Thus, to maintain their new relationship, the 2 men regularly update each other! To do this, the two dads do not hesitate to pick up their phones!

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, since the Christmas holidays, Meghan Markle’s husband and Prince William are on the phone very often! “They talk to each other on a very regular basis,” she can say. They have often been in contact since the last vacation. »Thus declares the source!

Good value which should please Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II! Indeed, the latter is committed to seeing the whole family get along!