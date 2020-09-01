Meghan Markle: Harry trusts his life as a father!

This is the first time Prince Harry has looked back on his new role as dad. Indeed, this weekend, Harry opened up about his new life with his son Archie.

It should be noted that Meghan Markle and Harry became the happy parents of a little prince on May 6, 2019. In fact, Archie’s dad is more than happy to discover the joys of fatherhood.

So, during a Zoom conference with the Rugby Football League, Meghan Markle’s darling did not hesitate to talk about his son. The young dad is looking forward to sharing his passion for sport with his son.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: FULFILLED PARENTS

Meghan Markle’s sweetheart pointed out that something is missing right now. They are indeed mini rugby balls.

Indeed, the young dad said he was having trouble finding any! So, he would like to get some mini balloons so that Meghan Markle’s son gets a little more involved in the game.

“I’m lucky to have a little space outside, so I have to get him to play Rugby League. Said Archie’s dad. It is true that in their new home, the father and the son enjoy a beautiful space to have fun.

In fact, Prince Harry said he was “lucky and grateful” to have an outdoor space and to be able to simply enjoy being outdoors with his son. The Prince also clarified that little Archie was the couple’s number one priority! Even before their work.

It must be said that the little prince is lucky to have parents so concerned about his well-being. “We’re just trying to do our part to make the world a better place. »Concludes the young dad.



