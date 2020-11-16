Meghan Markle: Harry surprises the British

Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, pointed the tip of his nose on a dance show. An appearance to say the least surprising!

This Saturday, November 14, Meghan Markle’s husband Harry invited himself to a dance show. He surprised a friend!

Nobody expected it. And that’s exactly what pleases him. Indeed, Meghan Markle’s husband loves to surprise those around him, and Internet users.

In the show Strictly Come Dancing, a French equivalent of Dancing With The Stars, Prince Harry popped his nose without warning.

In short, the one who makes Meghan Markle’s heart beat was invited by videoconference. The principle ? Surprise one of his friends participating in the dance competition.

So little Archie’s dad made a phone call to JJ Chalmers during one of his training sessions. The latter was accompanied by his dance partner, Amy Dowden.

And you have to believe that his invitation had the desired effect. “We have someone here who wants to see you,” said the young woman.

JJ Chalmers couldn’t believe his eyes: “You’re kidding! He replied, in shock. It must be said that Prince Harry had not made a public appearance since the Megxit.

So the Strictly Come Dancing contestant didn’t expect for a second to see him appear.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HE CARES FOR HIM

But why was Meghan Markle’s husband so eager to surprise her? JJ Chalmers is also a former soldier.

Except he didn’t come out of the army unscathed. Indeed, heavy wounds can testify to his past while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan.

Whoever is now a TV host has only three fingers left. He also has a huge scar on his torso, shattered eardrums and a crushed eye socket.

So Meghan Markle’s husband wanted to congratulate him on his participation in the show. No one is braver than him!



