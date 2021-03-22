Meghan Markle: Harry is so sorry he didn’t see William!

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry is sad to no longer see his brother Prince William! We tell you everything!

Harry, the darling of Meghan Markle is sad not to be able to see his brother, Prince William!

In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decide to leave the royal family. The announcement was like a bombshell in the British Crown.

Since the announcement of the Megxit, the royalty has had to face many controversies. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indeed decided to leave England for the United States.

Settled in Los Angeles since, the two spouses enjoy their more peaceful life with their son Archie. In fact, on February 14, we learned that the two young parents were expecting their second child.

On February 19, the couple officially announced their withdrawal from their monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II therefore decided to deprive them of their royal patronages. Without surprise !

The least that can be said is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice of life has shaken the royal family. Prince William was also touched by this decision of his brother.

He has long been very angry with Prince Harry. But now, anger has given way to sadness. Indeed, he misses his brother terribly.

In any case, this is what the British media Sunday Times claims. We give you more details!

MEGHAN MARKLE: PRINCE HARRY SAD IN THE ABSENCE OF HIS BROTHER?

“Once he got over the anger of how things turned out, he ended up with his brother’s absence,” a Sunday Times source told Britain’s Prince William. You should know that the Prince and the darling of Meghan Markle have shared everything in their life.

“They shared everything about their life, an office, a foundation, meetings together almost every day and it was a lot of fun along the way,” reports the media. Prince Harry would therefore be sadly missed by his brother.

We can imagine that his departure left a void in his life. Moreover, after the departure of Meghan Markle and Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton found themselves overwhelmed with work.

“Everything depends on him. Her future looks different because of her brother’s choices and it’s not easy, “the source adds to the same outlet. It is therefore alone that Prince William faces the future as heir to the crown! Without the support of his little brother.

After the interview with Oprah, the two princes reportedly spoke to each other by text. But Prince William would now be careful with his brother.

“William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be shown on American television,” said royal journalist Katie Nicholl. Is the bond between the two brothers broken forever? Case to follow.