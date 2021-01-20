Meghan Markle: Harry is facing a huge disappointment!

Harry, Meghan Markle’s husband has experienced a huge disappointment. And so this is the day he had to resign from the army.

Meghan Markle’s husband Harry has enormous regret. That of having had to leave the army. In 2007, he therefore had to give up his career in the army. Still, he felt very good within his regiment. But his obligations caught up with him.

If now that past is behind him, it has been very hard for the Prince to resolve from Iraq. The reason ? It was becoming too dangerous for him. The royal family didn’t want anything to happen to her there. At the time he was 23 years old.

“He lived for the military and, until he was forbidden to go to Iraq, he was convinced he had finally given his life a purpose. Wrote journalist Duncan Larcombe, author of the Duke’s biography. But after leaving Iraq, he did not let himself be defeated.

Meghan Markle’s husband was leaving for ten weeks in Afghanistan. But there, he realized that his status prevented him from doing all the missions. And that frustrated the young man very much, who loved what he did in the military.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HARRY LOVED THE ARMY

So, deprived of perilous missions, he decided to resign after ten years in the army. A complicated choice for Meghan Markle’s husband. Especially since before committing Harry was seen as the rebellious child of the family.

When he left the army, everyone was afraid he would lose his balance. But now Harry is far from it all. Alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, he lives a beautiful peaceful life in the United States. He who did not want the crown is very happy about it.

In the end, it was thanks to the young woman that he found a balance. Now daddy, the rebellious child is way behind him. Harry even became the father of a very happy little boy. A very pretty ending.