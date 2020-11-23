Meghan Markle: Harry has chosen his royal personality!

Prince Harry has much to be proud of! Meghan Markle’s husband has just been voted “the sexiest royal personality” by “People” magazine.

Even exiles in the United States, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to make the headlines of many media! In addition to their escapades against the Windsor clan, their speeches excite the crowds daily.

Despite the Megxit, Archie’s dad can also boast of having incredible popularity among his admirers! According to People magazine, Prince William’s brother was voted “sexiest royal personality” of the year.

And yet, Meghan Markle’s husband had strong competitors! Like Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.

Without forgetting, Prince Felix of Luxembourg… But also Prince Mateen of Bruneï!

And that’s not all ! Prince William was also in the ranking a few places behind his younger brother. Despite the many controversies, the son of Prince Charles continues to please… with his physical assets!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: ALONE AGAINST ALL!

It is not bad to remember that to this day Meghan Markle and Harry no longer use their title of “Royal Highness” although it is still accorded to them.

No longer an active member of the Firm, the couple is more or less free to do what they want. At least in appearance.

In addition to the Channel, the rest of the royal family follows very closely all the projects of Meghan Markle and Harry. And Buckingham Palace is keen to shy away from Sussexes when the Windsor image is at stake.

For example: during the last American presidential elections, Archie’s mother more or less made it clear that she was going to vote for Joe Biden under the approving gaze of her husband.

So to avoid any diplomatic conflict with the United States, the team of Queen Elizabeth II very quickly made it known that Prince Harry was “no longer an active member of the royal family” and that “all his comments” looked personally. Atmosphere!



