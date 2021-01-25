Meghan Markle: Harry defends against criticism!

Meghan Markle and Harry are often the target of much criticism. Archie’s father recently spoke about this.

Meghan Markle and Harry have received a lot of criticism since the Megxit. Archie’s father has been keen to speak out about this and does not understand this harassment.

Harry, bored of criticism of his relationship? Meghan Markle said ‘yes’ to Harry in 2018 and joined the Royal Family of England. The starlet had to adjust to her new life very quickly and it wasn’t always easy for her. Indeed, it has often been the target of many criticisms.

Not everyone liked her time in the UK. Thus, very quickly, the starlet revealed herself as a demanding woman and received many remarks from the royal family, but also from the staff of Buckingham. So, as the book Finding Freedom reveals, the star has faced some unflattering nicknames.

Meghan Markle was not well seen at the Palace and one member called her “Harry’s showgirl,” the book showed. Then, many people saw her as a “difficult” Duchess, whose many whims had to be met. These criticisms eventually bored the star who chose to move away from England.

However, the media have also put a lot of emphasis on the negative remarks about the starlet. So today Harry is having a hard time understanding this harassment. Archie’s dad hates people talking badly about his relationship and finally wanted to lift the veil.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HARRY SAD ATTACKS ON HIS COUPLE!

Usually, Meghan Markle’s husband is a very low-key man who hardly ever talks about his private life. Nevertheless, William’s brother seems to have had enough of the attacks on his marriage. So, he admits that a lot of things about his wife claim to be incorrect.

“I was very surprised to see how my story was told in a certain way, how my wife’s was told in a certain way (…). This false narrative has become the heart of all this harassment, ”he said for Fast Company.

Harassed by the media, Meghan Markle and Harry made a decision. The latter will not return to social media in order to avoid being targets for their haters. They prefer to spare themselves the hatred of Internet users and have chosen to lead a much more peaceful life.

“A source close to the couple said they had ‘no plans’ to use social media for their new Archewell foundation and were ‘highly unlikely’ to return to the platforms in a personal capacity.” , revealed The Sunday Times.

Even though he confides very little, Harry seems hurt from the attacks on his marriage. For him, all this amounts to disinformation on the Internet and he does not understand it.