Meghan Markle: Harry changes his look

Harry, the darling of Meghan Markle has been talked about again. And this time around it was her haircut that didn’t go unnoticed.

Since a hasty departure from the royal family, the couple has been at the center of all questions. Today it is the new look of the sweetheart of Meghan Markle Harry that is in the spotlight.

Meghan Markle has been generating a lot of ink lately. Between his miscarriage revealed in November 2020 and his departure from the royal family, the comments fuse then.

At the announcement of her miscarriage, a year after the birth of little Archie, the beautiful brunette seemed much more discreet. And yet, she decides to launch her podcast at the end of 2020.

The Couple’s Society and Culture podcast is only available on Spotify. They would be getting ready to receive Elton John. Not bad !

The beautiful Meghan Markle has often attracted attention with her looks. Very trendy, the darling of Prince Harry is displayed with fashionable outfits. We love !

Even if the modern looks of the former Duchess of Sussex have always appealed to Internet users. Today it’s Prince Harry’s look that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Prince Harry dared a new haircut and he is unrecognizable.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HARRY TOTALLY CHANGES LOOK

As you already know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left the royal family. Eh yes ! Even though the rumor has it that the two lovers will return to England imminently, they now live in the United States.

Having become a star couple in Los Angeles, the two lovers often make the buzz on the Web. And this even though the ex-Duchess of Sussex has left social media.

In Los Angeles, rumors are already circulating quickly. This is evidenced by the recent speech by American actor Rob Lowe.

Indeed, the latter did not hesitate to drop crisp news in the James Corden show The Late Late Show. We love !

The royal couple’s neighbor commented on Prince Harry: “He lives about a mile from my house. He is very reclusive but I finally saw him “. Despite their discretion, Meghan Markle and Harry cannot escape the eyes of their neighbors.

But that’s not all, Rob Lowe has noticed a killer detail. He says, “It seemed to me, as a casual observer, that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly in what I can assume was a ponytail.”

So Archie’s daddy seems to have grown his hair out. It is true that the hair of the handsome Harry has often been the subject of debate. A few months ago, according to the rumor, the darling of Meghan Markle would have used hair implants.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Meghan Markle isn’t the next one to crack for a new haircut. To be continued !