Meghan Markle and Prince are already used to the Royal Palace and its bizarre ways of doing business. Although Harry’s nuclear excerpts can drive us to white heat, at one time his wife foresaw all this. As Prince Harry writes in his memoirs, the royal feud continued to intensify until it ended in a physical quarrel in London. This news shocked the world, but did not affect his wife. And she has an understandable reason for the same.

The Guardian claims to have a copy of #PrinceHarry’s memoir #Spare and has shared excerpts & themes calling the book an unsparing “recounting of intensely private scenes and conversations.”https://t.co/dp020LDyRE — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) January 5, 2023

No one could save the Imperial Family from ruin, not even the members of the royal family themselves. Royal failure was inevitable. However, we definitely did not expect such an unusual fist fight between the Royal brothers. Prince William, who called Meghan Markle a rude and harsh woman, justifiably pulled the trigger on Harry, after which he was knocked down and bruised by his brother.

Meghan Markle was upset, but not surprised

Soon after the painful showdown, Prince Harry decided that they needed to get out of there. According to The Guardian, which reportedly has a leaked copy of Spare, Prince Harry kept the lid on and wouldn’t let Meghan Markle know everything in detail. However, Markle knew that something was seriously wrong. Moments after Harry returned home from the traumatic events of the day, his wife, the Duchess, noticed “bruises and scratches” on his back.

“He grabbed me…ripping my necklace, & he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet & told him to get out.” #Spare #PrinceHarry https://t.co/dp020LDyRE — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) January 5, 2023

Although this was not Prince William’s intention, it was an effect. However, surprisingly, Meghan Markle did not retreat from shock, but was extremely saddened. Her heart was broken because the conflict escalated between the two of them, although there were other reasons for this unpleasant quarrel. According to the duke himself, the elder brother grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground. Prince Harry, unfortunately, fell violently on a dog bowl, as a result of which he was left with visible back injuries.

ICYMI: “The minute Meghan Markle said, “It’s your brother,” in that tone, I knew we were watching two people coping with the bone-crunching, soul-destroying, heart-pulverizing stress of dealing with a toxic family member.“ https://t.co/KRnuBgZ9Fl — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) December 31, 2022

After the aforementioned 2019 summit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately walked out of the palace doors. Since then, Diana’s sons have distanced themselves from their separate family life. The couple last appeared together, showing a united front at the Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

