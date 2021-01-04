Meghan Markle: Getting together with William can be tense!

New buzz in the UK tabloids! Meghan Markle and Harry plan to see Prince William again … Their reunion promises to be ultra tense …

Definitely, the tensions last and never end between the two brothers … For several years, the gap between them has widened and nothing seems to be able to fix things!

However, last December, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have tried to take a step towards Kate Middleton and Prince William … Indeed, a source told Vanity Fair that Archie’s parents sent Christmas gifts to all family.

For the holidays, Meghan Markle and Harry would also have called the couple from Cambridge. But is it just to keep up appearances? Is real reconciliation really possible?

EXPLOSIVE MEETINGS BETWEEN MEGHAN MARKLE, HARRY AND WILLIAM

2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Indeed, the couple is planning several trips to England.

In the program ? The centenary of Prince Philip but also the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II and an unveiling of a statue tribute to Lady Diana, who would have celebrated her 60th birthday on that date.

Meghan Markle, Harry, Kate Middleton and William will therefore be reunited! And according to Phil Dampier, a specialist in the royal family, that does not bode well …

“I think it’s going to be really awkward if they really get together. From what I’ve been told, the gap isn’t much better right now. They don’t speak much to each other, ”he told The Sun magazine.

But that’s not all ! He also specifies that the two couples “will stand united in the revelation of the statue of Diana. I am sure they will also appear united for the anniversary celebrations. But behind the scenes, I think there will be a lot of tension, ”Dampier concluded. To be continued.



