Meghan Markle ever ready to return to England?

This year, Meghan Markle was to return to England to reunite with the royal family. She will ultimately not see the queen.

Next April, Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th birthday. Real event, she hoped Meghan Markle and Harry were there.

How too bad … While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were planning to make their comeback in England, they might, in the end, not make it.

Indeed, the Crown rebels were planning to return to Buckingham Palace. The reason ? Celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday.

However, according to Page Six’s revelations, their plan would be in jeopardy. And for good reason, Archie’s parents would not be able to project themselves due to the health crisis.

Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic prevents them from seeing so far back in time. It must be said that Elizabeth II will not blow out her 95th candle before April 21.

“It’s a bit presumptuous for one of us to speculate on the possibility of traveling anywhere this summer,” said a source close to the couple.

Besides, Meghan Markle will not know whether she will be able to come next March either. And for good reason, the former actress had to attend her trial.

As a reminder, the former star of the Suits series opposed the Mail On Sunday newspaper. She criticizes our colleagues for having published a personal letter.

MEGHAN MARKLE COULD BENEFIT

So, will Meghan Markle take advantage of this forced break to expand the family? Indeed, the one who will soon be 40 years old would like a new child.

So her miscarriage, which happened last summer, would not have made her lose her hopes. It would even be the opposite, by the way.

So that’s what a source close to the couple told Us Weekly magazine. “In many ways, this loss brought them closer together and made them stronger,” she said.

So Meghan Markle and her loving husband, Prince Harry, could welcome a baby in 2021 …