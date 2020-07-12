Meghan Markle “did not intend to stay” in England with Harry!

Revelation: Meghan Markle had no intention of staying in England with Harry! We give you more details.

Meghan Markle did not intend to stay in England!

Since moving to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle has been widely criticized. Again, she is the subject of new charges.

This time from the royal family. Indeed, since she renounced her duchess title with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her darling are often the target of criticism.

Besides, the royal family accuses him of being the person in charge of the Megxit. Since her announcement last January until the act in late March, the Duchess seems to be solely responsible for this decision.

Yet the Duchess and her husband Harry made the decision together. Indeed it was a joint agreement between the two lovers.

But many continue to say that it was the actress who made the decision to leave. Hinting that Prince Harry has been manipulated.

MEGHAN MARKLE HAD NO INTENTION TO STAY

It’s hard to say that without a doubt. But some relatives of the royal family really believe that Meghan Markle had no intention of staying in England.

Arthur Edwards, a photographer with Page Six noticed a change in Harry’s behavior. Besides, he is also one of those who think that the Megxit was an idea of ​​Meghan Markle.

Also, he thinks they would have discussed it even before their marriage. “She did not intend to stay here. And she trains Harry along the road. ” he explains.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family is not the best. But other details show that the Duchess did not intend to stay.

During their trip to South Africa, the duchess wore a simple outfit, her hair in a ponytail and dancing with children. According to a journalist present, Christine Ross, it was a turning point for the future.

“They no longer wanted to be members of the royal family so highly placed. They wanted to be more down to earth, with people, dance with children, go out in the crowd, ”she added. Case to follow.



