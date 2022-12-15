Meghan Markle “Did Everything” For Archie to Have a Big Family Amid The Royal Chaos

In the first volume of the documentary series “Harry and Meghan”, the Duchess talked about her difficult childhood. Meghan Markle admitted that she feels lonely, despite the fact that she has two houses due to her parents’ divorce. However, the former actress did not want her firstborn Archie to suffer the same fate. She wanted Archie to grow up in a large royal family in the United Kingdom.

However, Archie is growing up away from his extended family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in January 2020, when their son was eight months old. The couple is raising him and their daughter Lilibet at the Montecito house in California. In the fifth episode of the show, the Duchess revealed how she struggled to maintain relationships with other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle really wanted to be part of the royal family

The fifth episode of the widely publicized documentary series began with a cute video about a little royal prince. In a short retro video, you can see Archie charmingly trying to get through the maze of a cornfield. After the video, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the big plans she has for her son in relation to the royal family. She admitted that she tried her best to communicate with her family. However, there was little Meghan Markle could do, as the effort and love were not mutual.

“So when I was pregnant with Archie. I was so excited that we were going to create for him what I always wanted. And then the bubble burst,” Markle said to the Netflix camera.

Not only Archie, but Markle also wanted a big family like the royal one for herself. In the first volume of the documentary series, Meghan Markle told how her first Christmas with the royal family made her happy. Describing the events of December 2017, the Duchess said that she likes the atmosphere and the feeling of a big family.

