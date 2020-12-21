Meghan Markle compared it to Kate Middleton in the past!

Long before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seemed very intrigued by the journey of her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to some tabloids, Meghan Markle would have always been intrigued by the royal family. And she would have often compared herself to Kate Middleton.

Before joining the Windsor clan, Meghan Markle was brilliantly illustrated in the Suits series. Being a big fan of social networks, she also managed a blog titled: The Tig in parallel to her career.

After having had an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi in 2014, the young woman had also delivered – without filter – her feelings on the Web.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. For my part, what made me dream was She-Ra, the princess of power (Editor’s note: an animation series broadcast in the 1980s) “, wrote Meghan Markle.

But that’s not all ! In her paper, Archie’s mom also said she loved following the Cambridge couple’s wedding in 2011.

“Adult women seem to keep this childhood fantasy. Just look at the grand ceremony and the context surrounding the royal wedding and the endless conservations on Princess Kate, ”she also added via her blog.

HAS MEGHAN MARKLE ALWAYS BE KATE MIDDLETON FAN ?!

Meghan Markle and Harry fans have certainly read their “Finding Freedom” biography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant. It has also been heavily divided in the UK!

In this book, Meghan Markle is often described as being a modern and solar woman… Unlike her sister-in-law.

And Prince George’s mother sometimes takes it for her rank. You will see, the authors are not going dead hand!

“Kate and Meghan come from different backgrounds (…). Kate never wanted to have a career. While this has always been a driving force for Meghan, ”they wrote.

While Prince Archie’s aunt has always kept a low profile to avoid scandals, the Duchess of Sussex has adapted to the royal family without forgetting her personality.

Unfortunately for her, her strong temperament also caused great tension within the Windsor clan. To the point of triggering the famous Megxit!



