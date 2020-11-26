Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving in California!

Meghan Markle and Harry moved to the United States a few months ago. The couple are going to celebrate Thanksgiving in California.

Several months ago, the starlet and Harry ended their duties with the royal family. They chose to be financially independent and moved to the United States.

The Megxit made a lot of noise and was not well received by the Royal Family. Still, the former Suits actress and her husband don’t seem to regret it. They first rented a villa in Los Angeles before falling for a house in a little paradise.

Indeed, the couple bought a beautiful villa in a private residence in Montecito, Santa Barbara. Meghan Markle and Harry can live with their son, Archie in complete privacy and can especially escape the paparazzi.

By the way, the starlet is American and doesn’t plan to miss Thanksgivings. She’s going to have a nice family evening in her new villa tonight.

Meghan Markle may be living with an Englishman, but she does not intend to put aside her traditions. So, tonight, the 39-year-old star is going to celebrate Thanksgiving with her mother, Gloria, echoes People. According to our colleagues, “they are very happy” to be able to meet for this celebration.

On top of that, the actress and Harry will be able to have Thanksgiving with their son Archie. It’s a big first for their little boy! Archie is thriving and growing fast. As a family, they spend hours outside, ”the media said.

Since he’s been in America, little Archie can enjoy all the popular holidays. Thus, Meghan Markle and her child celebrated Halloween. In any case, this next family reunion could bring some balm to the heart to the star.

Indeed, last July, Harry’s wife had a miscarriage. She took several months to confide in this subject. Archie’s mom was planning on having a second child and was therefore very affected by this loss.



