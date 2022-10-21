Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On Netflix Documentary Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire because of their documentary series, which are scheduled to be released on Netflix. The show, created by Archewell Productions, was scheduled to air this December. However, faced with criticism of the fifth season of “The Crown”, the American streaming service decided to postpone it until next year.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also unhappy with Meghan and Prince Harry for the content they featured in the show. It is believed that the incidents in the documentary series contradict what is written in Harry’s memoirs. Harry and Meghan could be in big trouble if they tell the same story in two different ways on different platforms. Despite all the negative reaction, the former American actress finally spoke about the documentary series.

Meghan Markle spoke about the Netflix documentary series

Meghan Markle believes that the way the documentary series were created is different from the story they wanted to tell. Graduates of “Force Majeure” claimed that the show was made from the point of view of director Liz Garbus, and not from their point of view. Megan also expressed her faith in Liz for correctly presenting their story on screen.

“It’s nice to be able to entrust our story to someone. An experienced director whose work I have long admired. Even if it means it might not be as we would say. But that’s not why we’re telling you. We are entrusting our story to someone else, which means that it will pass through their lenses,” Megan told Variety.

It was the first time Prince Harry was part of the entertainment industry. Megan has a lot of experience working in front of the camera. Speaking about the shooting, the former actress said that it was an amazing experience for her and Harry to be around such wonderful people.

Meanwhile, Netflix denied Harry and Meghan the final editing rights. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to make certain amendments to the documentary series so as not to sound too harsh against King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. It is assumed that the monarch may deny the granting of the titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness Archie and Lilibet if the Sussex cross the line in memoirs and documentary series.