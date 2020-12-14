Meghan Markle: beautiful selection of Christmas gifts!

Meghan Markle posted an article on her blog recommending several special beauty Christmas gifts! So do not hesitate!

For a few years now, Meghan Markle has been talking about her a lot. The young woman literally shook up the British monarchy.

Indeed, in a relationship with Harry, Meghan Markle managed to make him resign from his duties as Prince. Indeed, the young man did not want to relive the same situation as with his mother Diana. The former princess has passed away because of the paparrazis.

Living in Los Angeles now, Meghan Markle and Harry seem happier than ever. She has just embarked on a new project with Disney. The young woman had confided in this matter.

“I was very lucky to have had a firsthand experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time taking an interest in them and the wild world, you truly understand that you have a role to play in their preservation and safety. ”

MEGHAN MARKLE TELLS HIS BEAUTY SECRETS

“I hope that when people see the film, they realize how connected we are all, and how much we are aware of the obstacles to be faced. I think we will take care of each other, this planet and these animals in a whole new way, ”added Meghan Markle.

But today Meghan Markle is revealing something internet users might like! She unveils a list of products to give you some ideas for Christmas!

Included is the Millennial Pinks mini lip pencil set, Meghan Markle’s favorite lipstick for many years now.

But that’s not all. Tatcha creams are also a must-have. The Path McGrath Eye Kit is also present. As well as the must-have Foreo face brush. The latter allows you to clean your face with your usual cleanser in a very gentle way.



