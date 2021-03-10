Faced with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle shook the Windsor clan by indulging without filter on the underside of the Megxit. Following these revelations, Hillary Clinton extended her full support to Archie’s mom.

Their confidences changed the course of things! On Sunday, CBS broadcast the exclusive interview Meghan Markle and Harry gave to talk show popess Oprah Winfrey.

Faced with the famous presenter, the Sussexes confided without beacon on their new life in the United States. But also on the media lynching of which they have long been victims.

Archie’s parents also lifted the veil on the many issues they encountered while still active members of the Firm. And they are not the least!

“I do not know how they could expect that after all this time we can simply remain silent, if the Firm plays an active role in the fact of peddling lies about us”, analyzed Meghan Markle in front of her interlocutor.

According to her, members of the royal family, but also their staffs would have colluded with certain tabloids to publicly denigrate her! Attacked from all sides, the Duchess lived through hell.

To the point of having thoughts of suicide for several months. Left on her own, the ex-star of the “Suits” series also pointed out the lack of support from the Windsor clan.

Meghan Markle backed by former First Lady Hillary Clinton!

HILLARY CLINTON COMPATITS WITH THE PAIN OF MEGHAN MARKLE!

And that’s not all ! Facing the camera, Meghan Markle also spoke of the racism of which she and her son would have been victims.

“In those months during my pregnancy… There have been all these conversations about my son not being entitled to protection. That he won’t be entitled to a title, “said Prince Harry’s wife.

But also: “And there were also conversations and concerns about Archie’s skin color when he was born. How dark-skinned he would be (…) ”.

And to clarify: “There were several conversations with Harry about the color of our son’s skin and the image it could give (…). But no, I won’t say [who said this], I think it would be too devastating for them ”.

Terrible revelations that shocked the whole world. When asked about this by the Washington Post, Hillary Clinton did not hesitate to stand up for Meghan Markle.

Highlighting the “cruelty” of the English press towards “the young woman who was just trying to live her life”, the ex-First Lady then stepped up to the plate.

“I found it heartbreaking to watch,” said Bill Clinton’s wife. “You know, we are in 2021 (…). She wanted to be fully engaged and had every right to hope for that! “. A well-felt tackle addressed to the English tabloids, but not only …