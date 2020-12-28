Meghan Markle: back on their more than complicated year!

Meghan Markle and Harry have not had an easy year! Here is a look back at their more than complicated year!

This year 2020 has been more than difficult for Meghan Markle and Harry. It must be said that their decision to leave the royal family was controversial! Back to their complicated year!

It was January 8, 2020. Meghan Markle and Harry broke great news. That of renouncing their titles of royal highnesses. So they moved to Canada and then to Los Angeles.

A big blow for the United Kingdom! The English made this decision very badly! For months, Meghan Markle and Harry were at the center of the news.

A shame for those who have left everything to escape the media world. And that’s not all ! Meghan Markle also wanted to leave the royal family because she was in great pain.

Prince Harry therefore refused to let his wife experience what his mother Princess Diana had experienced for years.

The Sussexes’ decision therefore highlighted their difficult relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The latter being very angry by this hasty departure.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HIS VERY DIFFICULT YEAR!

So much so that last November William let it be known that he still had resentments towards his brother and his wife.

As a reminder, on Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry wanted a wreath to be laid in his name at the Cenotaph, to pay tribute to former soldiers. Imagine that this request was therefore rejected by the royal family!

This year 2020 was also marked by the personal concerns of Meghan Markle with her father, and with the press. She was therefore on trial against Associated Newspapers Limited.

The organization therefore revealed a private letter from the star in the newspapers. Archie’s mother was addressing his father. One thing is certain, the couple had a lot of strength and courage to overcome all these trials.



