Meghan Markle attacked during Covid-19

Meghan Markle is more than ever in the sights of the British tabloids. Harry’s wife was deemed “useless” during Covid-19.

So Meghan Markle thought she was going to be left alone when she moved from England to Los Angeles, but no. Quite the reverse has happened.

Meghan Markle and Harry have been living in their California mansion for several months. They left Canada with their eighteen-month-old son Archie.

Attacked and criticized for their express decision, Meghan and Harry must therefore endure many criticisms concerning them. And they are not pleasant.

Indeed, Hugo Vicker, expert of the Royal Family, declared to The Telegraph that the young woman was useless. Strong words. He therefore compared the actions taken by Kate and William in England.

He explains that the Cambridges were at the forefront with the NHS (the UK’s public health system), while the Sussexes were enjoying their new American life. Harsh words that must not have pleased the main interested party.

MEGHAN MARKLE, STRONGLY CRITICIZED DURING COVID-19

Kate and William who are always very involved in the associations they defend. Meghan and Harry don’t have any. So that’s why the press is being tough on them.

Specialist Hugo Vickers followed suit, even going so far as to say that Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite grandson had done a lot of feats before the Megxit. And not Meghan and Harry’s …

By disembarking in Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry had obviously planned everything. So they signed juicy contracts with several brands. And they are prestigious.

Among them, Netflix, Disney +. Or Spotify. Lovers are going to be producing audio podcasts and the first one went live two days ago. Just that.

So you understand that the powerful couple have nothing to do with rumors and other criticisms of them. Meghan and Harry left the castle life for the lightness of Los Angeles. And it’s probably better this way.



