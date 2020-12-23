Meghan Markle Archewell Foundation announced!

Meghan Markle and Harry have unveiled the new project of their Archewell foundation. And you will see, the Sussexes have their hearts on their hands!

Meghan Markle and Harry are stepping up projects with their Archewell foundation. And the latest shows just how generous the Sussexes can be.

This year, Meghan Markle and Harry didn’t have time to twiddle their thumbs. Quite the contrary!

After the Megxit, the Sussexes have chained up partnerships with the biggest firms. Like Netflix or even Spotify. Just that !

Having a sense of business, they have sometimes monetized their interventions via Zoom with countless institutions. And that’s not all.

Along with all this, Archie’s parents also started their own Archewell Foundation! Philanthropists at heart, Meghan Markle and Harry are above all concerned with helping others.

And on December 20, the couple announced their brand new project via a press release. You will see, their haters have no complaints.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY WILL HELP OTHERS THANKS TO THEIR FOUNDATION!

This time, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to collaborate with José Andrés. But also World Central Kitchen.

Together, they will distribute meals around the world to those most in need. Especially to disaster victims.

In short, a great action! And they clearly look forward to contributing to it in 2021.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our common humanity,” the Sussexes have said on the Web.

But also: “When we think of Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we remember that even during a year of unimaginable hardship.

And to conclude: “There are so many amazing people ready – and working tirelessly – to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us with compassion in action. ”

More information is expected to be released in the coming days. So business to follow we tell you!



