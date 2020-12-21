Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in the US

This year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled permanently in the United States after leaving the royal family.

Incredible but true ! It wasn’t a nightmare for Queen Elizabeth II, it all really happened. On January 08, 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are accused of being as pushy as they are uninteresting, shocked the whole world by announcing their departure from the royal family. For the occasion, they wrote the following message which they posted in caption of a snapshot of them on their Instagram account: “After several months of reflection and internal discussions (…) We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work towards becoming financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make that adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsors. ”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their post by explaining: “This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son in accordance with the royal tradition into which he was born, while still providing our family with the space to focus. on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity “. Thus, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to give up their leading role in order to be able to become independent, work and live away from their royal obligations. A few days later, on January 13, 2020, after a crisis meeting, Queen Elizabeth II shared a press release in which she said she supported “Harry and Meghan’s desire, as a young family, to create a new life “while specifying:” We would have preferred them to remain full time members of the Royal Family, but we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent family life while continuing to be part of my family “.

The sovereign of the United Kingdom also announced “a period of transition during which the Sussexes will spend their time between Canada and the United Kingdom”. Very quickly after the announcement of this shock departure, the media nicknamed this event: The “Megxit” and the rumors on the real reasons for this estrangement are rife. According to some specialists of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have felt unhappy within the royal family. In addition to having to follow a protocol and not being completely free, the two lovebirds have also seen their relations with Prince William and Kate Middleton deteriorate. Also, it would be for all these reasons – in addition to the media pressure they were subjected to daily – that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have made the decision to leave the royal family, thus protecting their son Archie, also a target of the media . Shortly after the announcement of their independence, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to Canada and more precisely to Vancouver Island.

There, they settled in a mansion with their son Archie, far from the media madness. But, very quickly, the couple left this country to be closer to Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle who lives in Los Angeles. To do this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their home in an incredible estate, actor Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Then, on March 31, 2020, three months after distancing themselves from the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties for good. Obviously, this decision changed their lives and it had consequences. For example, while the duo retained most of their titles of nobility, that of Royal Highness was dropped as the title of Captain General of the Royal Marines for Prince William’s brother. Archie’s father even had to give up all his military ranks, to his great misfortune.

However, Prince Harry retains his place in the order of succession to the British throne. He is therefore still in the sixth position in the list of heirs to the crown. Another change: If the couple seemed happier than ever in their home in Beverly Hills, this summer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their home again for this time, settling permanently in the United States in their own home. The place ? Santa Barbara, in the community of Montecito. To acquire this splendid villa, Archie’s parents had to spend nearly $ 10 million, or € 8.8 million. Moreover, know that since their departure from the royal family, the amount of the new fortune of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is impressive. Since taking this big decision which has upset everything, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem happier and more fulfilled than ever in their new life and at the editorial staff of melty, that’s all we want them!



