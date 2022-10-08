Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delight their fans with a charming appearance on a date at a concert in the USA

Everyone has their share of difficulties and struggles in their life. But when it happens to the person you love the most, most problems suddenly become half easier. This also applies to the influential couple of the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are the living embodiment of a bulwark in difficult times.

As locals and paparazzi noticed, working former members of the royal family were spotted on their recent date. The reports say that they spent a wonderful evening together after returning from the UK. They had their own isolated place, away from the general public, to enjoy the evening. That’s where they were.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pressed their date at the Santa Barbara County Bowl.

After a treacherous period of grief and grief following the Queen’s demise, things have finally returned to normal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the United States, where they struggled to settle down. Amid all the turmoil and unfinished business, the couple took a break and went on a date. It is reported that they were spotted at a concert by Hawaiian singer and songwriter Paula Fugue.

The concert was held at the Santa Barbara Bowl, where they were photographed backstage. Photos also appeared on social media when the singer took to her Instagram and shared some memorable moments with the couple. Prince Harry and Meghan trashed the twin outfit and filled their supporters with jubilation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex)

It is reported that the fans were tense because of the tense situations in the palace, but were relieved to see that they were all right. The former American actress looked amazing in a dark blue jumpsuit with her hair gathered in a high ponytail. Harry was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans.

It should also be mentioned that the couple owns real estate in Santa Barbara County worth millions. Therefore, they often visit this place during their stay in the USA.

After all the recent events over the past few days, this has become a moment of relaxation for the couple.