Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would start to annoy more and more Britons, who laugh at their new life. Since Megxit, the British would no longer place much importance on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Sussexes are said to have more enemies than they realize.

Around them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t just have friends. It’s not a secret ! But it looks like the Sussexes would annoy a lot more than they might think.

Indeed, the parents of little Archie would no longer be so appreciated by the British. It must be said that their departure from the royal family affected them a lot.

Thus, the population would not even be interested in their new life. So much so that the people of the United Kingdom would consider boycotting their next interview with Oprah Winfrey.

So many would not want to attend this event, which will air on March 7 on CBS. And as proof, a survey conducted by Youvoug ensures that half of people will change channels at this precise moment.

And for good reason, all would consider this interview “inappropriate”, as reported by Madame Figaro. So this is yet another blow to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Especially since the two lovebirds intend to set the record straight in this interview. They would indeed have confided in their entry into the royal family. But not only…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry annoy many Britons

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY DISAPPOINT HER

One thing is certain is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not going to make things right with the Royal Family. In fact, it would be quite the opposite!

Indeed, their discussion with Oprah Winfrey could well piss off Queen Elizabeth II. Especially since Her Majesty could not stand this long wait from the Megxit.

Thus, she had given her grandson and his wife a year of reflection on whether or not they wished to withdraw from the royal family.

So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had until March 31 to make a decision. However, the monarch could not wait any longer.

And for good reason, Queen Elizabeth II thinks that the members of the royal family cannot be “half in, half out”. For her, it’s either everything or nothing!

“It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option,” a source told People. So, they made a choice much earlier than expected.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their title of Royal Highness as they are no longer active members of the Royal Family. This was the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Before adding: “The Queen has confirmed that by renouncing work related to the Royal Family it is not possible to continue to exercise the responsibilities and duties inherent in a life of public service. “But they haven’t said their last word!