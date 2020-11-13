Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian are fighting!

Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle seem to have the same ambitions. The two stars will fight for the place of First Lady in 2024.

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian could go to the White House soon. The two stars will fight for the place of First Lady in 2024.

A few days ago, the Americans elected their new president: Joe Biden. He will take up his post next January and join the White House with his wife, Jill. These will remain at a minimum until 2024 in Pennsylvania.

The place of First Lady is very coveted and two stars would like to take the place of Jill. Indeed, Meghan Markle has recently returned to the United States with her husband, Harry. The star no longer hesitates to put forward his political views … against the advice of the Crown.

Nevertheless, according to several experts, Meghan Markle dreams of becoming First Lady, see president. Thus, it could very well lead its campaign for 2024. However, it risks facing another competitor: Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has plans to run again in 2024 and has already announced it to his fans. Thus, Kim K. will support her husband and will have to face the Duchess.

MEGHAN MARKLE READY TO INTEGRATE LA MAISON BLANCHE?

Royal expert Katie Nicholl and journalist Perez Hilton looked at the two stars. For the expert, it is clear that no one should “underestimate Meghan she is a leader and a natural leader,” Closer reports.

Meghan Markle knows the United States well and had a role in Suits. Thus, she has already managed to seduce many fans. Then, she did not hesitate to alienate the royal family by putting forward her political views and asking Americans to vote for Joe Biden.

“There is a good chance she could run for office – she’s a woman who wants to lobby, who wants to make real change and who is not afraid to take risks,” expert. However, to achieve this, she will have to face Kim Kardashian.

Meghan Markle Vs. Kim Kardashian, who will win the place of First Lady? This is what could happen in 2024. In any case, Kanye West is already preparing for the next elections and his wife takes it very seriously. In addition, she has been taking law courses for several years.



