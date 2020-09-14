Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are pregnant?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton would be pregnant with her 4th child! After Charlotte, Louis and George, she and Prince William would therefore be expecting their 4th prince? Or princess!

Indeed, rumors say above all that the sister-in-law of Meghan Markle is expecting a girl. Speaking of the actress, the rumors don’t spare her either.

Indeed, Meghan Markle would also be pregnant! Indeed, according to the hallway rumors, the young woman is again pregnant with Prince Harry. What is it really ?

MEGHAN MARKLE AND KATE MIDDLETON PREGNANT?

Thus, the two sisters-in-law would both be pregnant! And they would both be expecting a little girl.

In touch media is formal! “Meghan was so moved when she heard that Kate was also having a daughter that she called to congratulate her and burst into tears …” according to the outlet.

Besides, he even talks about a baby shower. So Meghan Markle would like an even bigger party than Archie’s. “The cost could reach $ 1 million. »Specifies the media.

In Touch also adds that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton would even be in conflict for the first name of their possible future daughters. The two women seem to want to call Diana their little princess.

Thus, the two mothers would have argued over who would name her daughter Diana. Also, Prince Harry and his darling would already be thinking about decorating their nursery. They would like her to have African motifs.

“Kate doesn’t particularly care if her nursery has the latest technology and luxury pieces. »Adds the same source. However, Gossip Cop is not convinced by this side of the story and neither are we!

You will understand, everything is still very vague! Case to be continued.



