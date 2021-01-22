Meghan Markle and Harry will never return to the UK again

To believe the words of a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Harry would not want for anything in the world to become active members of the Firm again!

You are not ready to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry again as active members of the Windsor clan. According to Omid Scobie, the Sussexes would only see advantages with the Megxit.

Even exiled to their pretty villa in Montecito, Meghan Markle and Harry continue to be at the center of all discussions across the Channel.

Whatever they do, Doria Ragland the mother of the Duchess is never far to lend a hand with their little Archie. Like you because of the pandemic, Meghan Markle and Harry are reducing all their travel as much as possible.

And their appearances at L.A are rather rare to the chagrin of the paparazzi. In any case, the health crisis also allowed them to refocus on them.

If some bookmakers bet to date on the divorce of the Sussexes, know that their love would always be good behind the scenes.

A famous royal specialist assures that they would even be very close and inseparable. “It strengthened them as a couple”, delivered Omid Scobie for “Ok! Magazine ”. “Harry and Meghan are really happier and more in love than ever”.

While fans of the Windsor clan are convinced that they could one day return to live in the UK, it would not be. Archie’s parents have other plans in mind.

And they will indeed achieve them in the United States! “There is no doubt that in their minds leaving the royal family was the best thing for them”, also added the co-author of “Finding Freedom”.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY COULD BECOME A STRONG BACK IN 2021!

According to Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle and Harry are even jack of all trades. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 epidemic has shattered some ideas they had in mind.

“They were living at 100 miles an hour,” said the reporter. But also: “And without the pandemic they would probably have continued like this to carry out their own projects.”

He concludes: “But this time has come at the right time for them to rest and reassess what is important. In a way, 2020 was the year they really needed. ”

In the past, relatives of the Sussexes have also assured some media that they have absolutely no regrets “about moving to the United States.” “They like being able to focus on projects and causes that are close to their hearts”, thus analyzed the magazine “People”.

And that’s not all ! Meghan Markle and Harry also signed a golden contract with Netflix and Spotify last year. Suffice to say, they’ve certainly hit the jackpot to produce quality content.

With this money, Archie’s parents paid off all their debts in the UK. And they are now free to do what they want.

THE SUSSEX WANTS TO TURN THE PAGE!

“It has always been their dream to be financially independent and to forge their own path,” an anonymous informant also told “People.” Far from the Windsors, Meghan Markle and Harry also want to improve their image.

And they don’t set any limits. After having had its ups and downs, the Sussexes want to move forward.

Far from the madness of the English tabloids, the couple seem happy and very fulfilled. However, Archie’s parents could make an express trip to the UK in 2021.

In a few months, you could therefore see them again alongside the other members of the Firm for various events. We can’t wait, don’t you? Case to be continued we tell you!