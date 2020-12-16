Meghan Markle and Harry will make a fortune!

Warning ! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enter the plaza! The Sussex couple just signed a big deal with Spotify!

Meghan Markle and Harry signed a big check again … Indeed, Archie’s parents have struck a business deal with music giant Spotify!

Definitely, the Sussexes are talking about them … Ever since the ex-Suits star entered Harry’s heart, all cameras have been on them!

At the same time, given the character of Meghan Markle, impossible not to speak! Indeed, the young woman did not manage to get used to the protocol!

So when she first became a mom, she didn’t want her son to adhere to the rules of the royal family… She wanted him to have a normal life!

Meghan Markle has therefore decided to leave far from the family of her darling … Suffice to say that it created great tensions …

Yet the couple don’t care and want to live their lives the way they want! They even decided to work …

Thus, they signed contracts with Spotify and Netflix… We tell you more!

MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS BIG CONTRACT WITH SPOTIFY!

The beautiful brunette and her darling made a lot of noise a few months ago! Indeed, the couple had to repay debts… So they decided to work to fix it!

Meghan Markle and Harry first signed a huge deal with Netflix … Suffice to say that this collab ’did not delight the crown too much…

However, the couple go ahead and have decided to sign another with Spotify … You want to know how much the contract is?

It seems that Meghan Markle and her boyfriend have signed for 33 million euros … A hell of a sum!

We can’t wait to find out what’s on the music platform behind our heads …



