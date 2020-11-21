Meghan Markle and Harry: They won’t be back

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parting ways with their Frogmore Cottage home. We tell you more!

Meghan Markle and Harry give up Frogmore Cottage!

Well settled in the United States, this gesture proves that the couple is not about to return to the United Kingdom! Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry have decided to hand over Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie York and Jack Brooksbank.

It should be noted that the couple kept a very good relationship with Eugenie’s York. Indeed, the latter supported them a lot after their departure for the United States.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to give him Frogmore Cottage. For those who still doubted it, this is proof that the Prince and Duchess have no intention of returning to the UK.

In fact, it was The Sun magazine that broke the news. The two couples would thus have made a very private agreement to occupy the house.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY SEPARATE FROM FROGMORE COTTAGE

Princess Eugenie and her sweetheart are expecting their first child. So they got Frogmore Cottage back.

But it is not known how long the couple will settle there. In fact, the mansion officially remains the British residence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

But the couple have already shipped all of their belongings to California. According to British media, Eugenie and her husband are now occupying the premises. And this for 2 weeks already.

Meghan Markle and Harry therefore separate from their home after having reimbursed the totality of the renovation work. Originally, this house was designed for little Archie.

But since then, the couple’s plans have changed a lot. The house is “the ideal place for a couple who want to raise a child. “Assures a source to The Sun magazine.

Moreover, it is not far from the house of Eugenie’s parents. Perfect for her and her husband who are expecting their first child!



