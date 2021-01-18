Meghan Markle and Harry thank veterans for their work!

Meghan Markle and her husband Harry have decided to send a letter to The Mission Continue. They thanked the veterans!

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Harry were keen to highlight the work of veterans. They wrote a letter to The Mission Continue to thank them for their efforts.

Harry and Meghan Markle wrote: “In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and all he stood for, we want to extend our thanks.”

Harry and Meghan Markle continued, “And our gratitude to the team at The Mission Continue. We are very proud of all the work you do. In order to support your community ”.

The young woman and her husband also revealed in the letter: “We hope you will enjoy this little token of our gratitude. Thank you for your service. Today and every day “.

VETERANS AFFECTED BY MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY’S LETTER

Finally, Meghan Markle and Harry also concluded: “We look forward to joining you soon! “. And the least that can be said is that they affected veterans.

On his Instagram account, The Mission Continue shared a new photo. The members struck a pose together at their lunch break. They then wrote: “We would like to send a huge thank you to Meghan Markle and Harry from Sussex”.

The Mission Continue also added, “As well as the Archewell Foundation, for feeding our LA Service Platoon volunteers yesterday with lunch. So that they can continue their hard work at Compton VFW “.

They also revealed: “And help those who live in the community of Compton! We are very honored to have their support! “. An adorable message that will please Meghan Markle and Harry.

It must be said that Archie’s parents do everything possible to help on a daily basis!